Saucer soars in Vacavillea s Stonegate Park
Taking time during his lunch hour, Jeffrey Rydman of Vacaville works on his disc golf technique Monday in Stonegate Park. Rydman said he prefers to practice in the local park rather than the course in Lagoon Valley because the park is close to his office and the manicured parks are less dusty.
Vacaville Discussions
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May 20
|Anonymous
|53
|Commentary: Fidget toys aren't just hype
|May 19
|Guest
|1
|Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s
|May 17
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|May 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|8
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 12
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|May 12
|unoceeme
|33
|Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
