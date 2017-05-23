Sacramento woman killed on Vacaville ...

Sacramento woman killed on Vacaville freeway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A Sacramento woman was killed and her husband injured in a single-vehicle crash on a Solano County freeway Monday night, California Highway Patrol officials announced. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, Marivel Dulay, 56, was the front-seat passenger in a 1998 Mitsubishi Montero being driven by her husband Gaudencio Dulay, 58, heading east in the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robber... 6 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Students monitor health of Solano waterways Tue hockey stick 2
News Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity Tue Birds Landing Bob 1
News Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11) May 20 Anonymous 53
News Commentary: Fidget toys aren't just hype May 19 Guest 1
News Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s May 17 Birds Landing Bob 1
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... May 14 VACCINES MAIM KILL 8
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC