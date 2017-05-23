Sacramento woman killed on Vacaville freeway
A Sacramento woman was killed and her husband injured in a single-vehicle crash on a Solano County freeway Monday night, California Highway Patrol officials announced. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, Marivel Dulay, 56, was the front-seat passenger in a 1998 Mitsubishi Montero being driven by her husband Gaudencio Dulay, 58, heading east in the No.
