Road closures in Vacaville

14 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

People who drive into Vacaville should be aware that the Meridian Road Bridge, located across Interstate 80 in Vacaville, will be closed for retrofit work starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 19 with construction expected to last up to four months, county officials said. County residents and businesses are advised to use the I-80 Midway Road Bridge just east of the Meridian Bridge as a general detour during the closure.

