Road closures in Vacaville

People who drive into Vacaville should be aware that the Meridian Road Bridge, located across Interstate 80 in Vacaville, will be closed for retrofit work starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 19 with construction expected to last up to four months, county officials said. County residents and businesses are advised to use the I-80 Midway Road Bridge just east of the Meridian Bridge as a general detour during the closure.

