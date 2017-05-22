Probationer arrested following vehicle pursuit
Around 4:30 p.m. an officer near the outlet stores saw a car with a regular plate in front and a paper one in back. “Mr. Gardner fled towards the westbound I-80 on-ramp while recklessly driving on the wrong side of the roadway, into oncoming traffic,” officials said.
