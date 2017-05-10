Police: Vacaville teen brought BB gun to school
A 15-year-old Vacaville boy was arrested Friday morning when he brought a BB gun to school, prompting the middle school to be placed on lockdown, police said. Vacaville police received a call about a student possibly armed with a handgun on the campus of Vaca Pena Middle School.
