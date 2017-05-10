Police arrest 3 after gun, drugs foun...

Police arrest 3 after gun, drugs found in Vacaville apartment

Police responded to an apartment complex along the 6000 block of Leisure Town Road and, once inside, contacted Darius M. Brown, 26, of Vacaville, who they found to be on parole out of San Francisco, according to a press release. They also contacted Dexter L. Hood Jr., 22, and Johnetta Smith, 23, both residents of Vacaville, police said.

