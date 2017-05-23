Police arrest 2 after attempt to pass off stolen Lexus as Nissan
The emblem on the car said Nissan and the Arizona license plate came back as a Nissan, but the car spotted Saturday by a Vacaville police officer just did not look like a Nissan. Police said the car in the Kohl's parking lot on Orange Drive clearly looked an awful lot like a Lexus so the officer went into action.
