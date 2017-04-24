Papa Roach Day will be declared Satur...

Papa Roach Day will be declared Saturday in Vacaville

Read more: The Daily Republic

Wednesday will be declared Papa Roach Day for the world-touring, Grammy-nominated, triple-platinum rock band with members who originally hail from Vacaville. Papa Roach will come home Wednesday to deliver a message to Solano County children: Be fearless, dream big, aim high to develop your full creative potential, a statement released about the event said.

