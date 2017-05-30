New Vallejoa s eatery offers a little nostalgia with its menu
At 16, Enrique Garcia has no personal memory of the era his family's new Vallejo restaurant evokes, but he said he's enjoying it, anyway. Open since April 17, the cozy, Roy's Chili And Dogs at 526 Tuolumne St., at Florida Street, has about a half-dozen tables and two counters for eating; the walls sport vintage Vallejo photos and Coca Cola signage and the music are strictly late 1950s, early 1960s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|May 25
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
|Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity
|May 25
|Buford
|2
|Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robber...
|May 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Students monitor health of Solano waterways
|May 23
|hockey stick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC