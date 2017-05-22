Multi-agency effort aims to aid Solan...

Multi-agency effort aims to aid Solanoa s homeless

Kimberly K. Fu - The Reporter Shauna Hughes, chief operating officer with Mission Solano, and Cindy Bradford, the Mission's director of programs, advise Steve Golob, a homeless client, of resources available to him. Law enforcement officials, homeless advocates and county workers descended Monday on various areas in unincorporated Solano County in search of homeless clients who may need resources.

