Multi-agency effort aims to aid Solanoa s homeless
Kimberly K. Fu - The Reporter Shauna Hughes, chief operating officer with Mission Solano, and Cindy Bradford, the Mission's director of programs, advise Steve Golob, a homeless client, of resources available to him. Law enforcement officials, homeless advocates and county workers descended Monday on various areas in unincorporated Solano County in search of homeless clients who may need resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May 20
|Anonymous
|53
|Commentary: Fidget toys aren't just hype
|May 19
|Guest
|1
|Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s
|May 17
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|May 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|8
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 12
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|May 12
|unoceeme
|33
|Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC