Motorcyclist killed by suspected DUI ...

Motorcyclist killed by suspected DUI driver on I-80 in Richmond identified

9 hrs ago

A man killed in a motorcycle crash that wound up with another man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office. Donald Fitch Jr., 58, of Vacaville, died early Saturday when a Toyota Highlander that the California Highway Patrol said was traveling 100 mph on eastbound Interstate 80 collided with him.

