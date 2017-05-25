Mother sues Solano County Office of Education over daughter's treatment
The parent of a student at Alamo Elementary School in Vacaville sued the Solano County Office of Education after she said she learned police were investigating whether her daughter, who is autistic and has cerebral palsy, was allowed to lay unsupervised in rain puddles for more than two hours. The mother received a call from the school that her daughter, now 13 years old, had gotten her clothes wet Dec. 3, 2015, and that she needed to bring a change of clothes, according to the suit filed May 15 in Solano County Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|3 hr
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|Thu
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
|Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity
|Thu
|Buford
|2
|Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robber...
|May 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Students monitor health of Solano waterways
|May 23
|hockey stick
|2
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May 20
|Anonymous
|53
|Commentary: Fidget toys aren't just hype
|May 19
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC