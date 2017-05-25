Mother sues Solano County Office of E...

Mother sues Solano County Office of Education over daughter's treatment

The parent of a student at Alamo Elementary School in Vacaville sued the Solano County Office of Education after she said she learned police were investigating whether her daughter, who is autistic and has cerebral palsy, was allowed to lay unsupervised in rain puddles for more than two hours. The mother received a call from the school that her daughter, now 13 years old, had gotten her clothes wet Dec. 3, 2015, and that she needed to bring a change of clothes, according to the suit filed May 15 in Solano County Superior Court.

