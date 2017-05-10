More than a phys eda

The Reporter Senior Hannah Doerfert and junior Trevonne Hunt wrap white medical tape around the senior Kayla Claudio's wrist during a review of taping procedures Friday morning in Julia Monk's kinesiology class at Vacaville High, a new career technical education course in its first year that she teaches at the West Monte Vista Avenue campus and across town at Wood High. Richard Bammer -- The Reporter Preparing for a final exam, Vacaville High students practice taping Friday in Julia Monk's kinesiology class.

