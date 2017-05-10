More than a phys eda

More than a phys eda

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

The Reporter Senior Hannah Doerfert and junior Trevonne Hunt wrap white medical tape around the senior Kayla Claudio's wrist during a review of taping procedures Friday morning in Julia Monk's kinesiology class at Vacaville High, a new career technical education course in its first year that she teaches at the West Monte Vista Avenue campus and across town at Wood High. Richard Bammer -- The Reporter Preparing for a final exam, Vacaville High students practice taping Friday in Julia Monk's kinesiology class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... Fri Craugh Lee Lane 2
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) Fri unoceeme 33
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... Fri Anothervoice 7
News Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 2
News Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Court documents shine spotlight on Ding's fatal... May 9 RRed ghost 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC