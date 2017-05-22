Miscommunication brings Dixon back to groundwater talks
After learning that Rio Vista will in fact be participating in the Solano Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency , Dixon is revisiting its decision to not participate in the agency's joint powers agreement . The Dixon City Council voted 5-0 in April to form its own GSA in order to comply with the state's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act by June 30. The decision was based in part on Public Works Director and City Engineer Joe Leach informing the council that Rio Vista had chosen not to participate in the Solano GSA.
