Military Notes: Airman from Fairfield completes training
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman Eduardo L. Cruz graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Cruz is the son of Aristeo and Irma Cruz and brother of Liliana Cruz and Gabriela Cruz, all of Fairfield.
