Milgard hosts Mutts and Motors Car show for SPCA of Solano
Children spent time during Mutts and Motors visiting with the friendly canines ready to be adopted as they could have their pick from a dozen dogs from the SPCA of Solano County. Michael Morris - The Reporter In an effort to find loving homes for dogs in need and raise money for the SPCA of Solano County, locals opened their garage.
