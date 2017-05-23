Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robbery sentenced
Three men convicted of carrying out a Vacaville home invasion robbery last year were sentenced Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court. Keith Slade, 21, of Vacaville, Theodious Kocher, 18, of Sacramento, and Osis Smith, 23, all accepted plea deals in February.
#1 6 hrs ago
These losers will be back out in no time committing more crimes.
