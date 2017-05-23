Men convicted of Vacaville home invas...

Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robbery sentenced

There are 1 comment on the The Reporter story from 23 hrs ago, titled Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robbery sentenced. In it, The Reporter reports that:

Three men convicted of carrying out a Vacaville home invasion robbery last year were sentenced Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court. Keith Slade, 21, of Vacaville, Theodious Kocher, 18, of Sacramento, and Osis Smith, 23, all accepted plea deals in February.

Birds Landing Bob

Since: Aug 10

7,696

Oakland, CA

#1 6 hrs ago
These losers will be back out in no time committing more crimes.
