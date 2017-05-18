May 18 Vallejo A&E Source: Vacaville ...

May 18 Vallejo A&E Source: Vacaville native tackles a Carmena in Vallejo

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Nope. It's the real life of Rachel Deatherage, a 28-year-old soprano making her Verismo Opera debut in Vallejo in Bizet's “Carmen” that runs May 27-June 25 at the Bay Terrace Theatre. Artistic director Frederick Withrop has quadruple-cast the role with Deatherage handling the duties May 28, June 10 and June 28. “I was going to do something with hem a while back but it just didn't work out,” Deatherage said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s Wed Birds Landing Bob 1
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... May 14 VACCINES MAIM KILL 8
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... May 12 Craugh Lee Lane 2
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) May 12 unoceeme 33
News Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 2
News Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,231 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC