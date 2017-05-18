May 18 Vallejo A&E Source: Vacaville native tackles a Carmena in Vallejo
Nope. It's the real life of Rachel Deatherage, a 28-year-old soprano making her Verismo Opera debut in Vallejo in Bizet's “Carmen” that runs May 27-June 25 at the Bay Terrace Theatre. Artistic director Frederick Withrop has quadruple-cast the role with Deatherage handling the duties May 28, June 10 and June 28. “I was going to do something with hem a while back but it just didn't work out,” Deatherage said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|May 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|8
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 12
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|May 12
|unoceeme
|33
|Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC