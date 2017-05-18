May 18 Vallejo A&E Source: Tommy Castro, Alvon honor McGroarty at Fairfield show
Sean McGoarty was a popular Solano County musician who died unexpectedly a year ago. Alvon Johnson and his band and Tommy Castro & The Painkillers perform June 10 at the Downtown Theatre in Fairfield in a tribute to the late blues performer from Vacaville.
Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
