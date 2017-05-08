Marijuana theft suspect pleads not guilty
A man facing charges in a 2016 marijuana grow house theft pleaded not guilty in Solano County Superior Court Monday. On Oct. 25, 2016, Sparks, Darren W. Cudmore, 26, and an unidentified man allegedly seized three pounds of marijuana, as well as a television and cell phone, from a marijuana grower's Silvey Acres Drive home, according to court documents.
