Man to stay in jail until treatment program has vacancy

A man whose professed love for two female Vacaville police officers prompted a restraining order against him by the city was back in court Tuesday, this time to try to resolve his issues by going into a residential treatment program. He was in court for another violation of his court-ordered probation from a felony assault and domestic violence case that started in July 2015.

