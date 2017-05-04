Kindness Campaign video contest hits big screen
City of Vacaville Public Information Officer Mark Mazzaferro jokes with Buckingham student Christopher Cameron, welcoming him Wednesday night to the Kindness Campaign Video Awards Gala at Brenden Theatres. Michael Morris - The Reporter This was the underlying message during Wednesday evening's Kindness Campaign Video Awards Gala as students offered their unique cinematic spin on the infinite power of compassion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court documents shine spotlight on Ding's fatal...
|1 hr
|Mad tax payer
|1
|Man dies after being shot at Fairfield bar
|May 1
|RRed Ghost
|2
|Ex-forensic pathologist refuses to testify in V... (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|Green Valley resi...
|2
|Harbor breeze apartments
|Apr 28
|Green Valley resi...
|3
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|Apr 22
|A Thought
|6
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|Apr 22
|RIGHT ON
|2
|Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo...
|Apr 22
|Catnip86
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC