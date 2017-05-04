Kindness Campaign video contest hits ...

Kindness Campaign video contest hits big screen

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

City of Vacaville Public Information Officer Mark Mazzaferro jokes with Buckingham student Christopher Cameron, welcoming him Wednesday night to the Kindness Campaign Video Awards Gala at Brenden Theatres. Michael Morris - The Reporter This was the underlying message during Wednesday evening's Kindness Campaign Video Awards Gala as students offered their unique cinematic spin on the infinite power of compassion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court documents shine spotlight on Ding's fatal... 1 hr Mad tax payer 1
News Man dies after being shot at Fairfield bar May 1 RRed Ghost 2
News Ex-forensic pathologist refuses to testify in V... (Jan '14) Apr 28 Green Valley resi... 2
Harbor breeze apartments Apr 28 Green Valley resi... 3
News 4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College... Apr 22 A Thought 6
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... Apr 22 RIGHT ON 2
News Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo... Apr 22 Catnip86 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC