Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center recognized for environmental excellence
Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center announced it was named a top 25 hospital for environmental excellence by Practice Greenhealth, a national group dedicated to environmental sustainability in healthcare. The Environmental Excellence Awards are given each year to honor environmental achievement in the health care sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|May 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|8
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 12
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|May 12
|unoceeme
|33
|Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC