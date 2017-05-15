Jury deadlocks on felony charges against Vacaville man, acquits on others
A two-week jury trial for a Vacaville man who faced multiple felony assault and child molestation charges ended Tuesday with a deadlocked jury on some charges and acquittals on other charges. William S. Logsdon, 29, spent much of two days on the witness stand repeatedly saying his ex-girlfriend was making it all up.
