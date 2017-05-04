Interfaith gathering slated for Saturday

Interfaith gathering slated for Saturday

The community is invited to an interfaith program from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Masjid Al Noor Islamic Center, 1945 Kidder Ave. FAIRFIELD - An art of Japanese flower arrangement program will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Fairfield Civic Center Library. Sandra Hatcher, senior professor of Ikenobo, will give an introduction and demonstration of ikebana.

