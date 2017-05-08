Icon Chief Test Pilot Killed in A5 Crash

Icon Chief Test Pilot Killed in A5 Crash

The Icon team out of Vacaville, California, suffered a tragic loss yesterday as two employees died in a crash on the shores of Lake Berryessa, where the company conducts water operations for its amphibious LSA, the A5. Lead engineer and chief test pilot Jon Karkow, and Cagri Sever, who recently joined the Icon team, were killed in the crash.

