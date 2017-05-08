History takes flight in Vacaville

History takes flight in Vacaville

7 hrs ago

A group of aviation buffs walk out to a Douglas C-47A parked on the tarmac at the Nut Tree Airport before they board the World War II aircraft Monday for a flight through the skies above Vacaville. The plane flew missions during the war in Northern Africa and Southern Europe carrying troops or cargo.

