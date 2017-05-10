Help find 'dangerous' 16-year-old Vacaville robber
Vacaville police are asking for help Thursday morning finding a 16-year-old boy who is considered armed and dangerous, officers said. Julian Navarro, 16, of Vacaville, was involved in a burglary Monday morning at a home in the 900 block of Cookson Street in which a woman was hit with a bat when she arrived home, likely interrupting the burglary in progress, Vacaville police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 9
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Court documents shine spotlight on Ding's fatal...
|May 9
|RRed ghost
|2
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|May 8
|SHILL ALERT
|6
|Man dies after being shot at Fairfield bar
|May 1
|RRed Ghost
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC