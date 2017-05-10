Help find 'dangerous' 16-year-old Vac...

Help find 'dangerous' 16-year-old Vacaville robber

Vacaville police are asking for help Thursday morning finding a 16-year-old boy who is considered armed and dangerous, officers said. Julian Navarro, 16, of Vacaville, was involved in a burglary Monday morning at a home in the 900 block of Cookson Street in which a woman was hit with a bat when she arrived home, likely interrupting the burglary in progress, Vacaville police said.

