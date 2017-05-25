Head over heels for the 60th annual Fiesta Days
Juliet Caughrean, 4, of Vacaville waves to her mom as she rides on a carousel Thursday, the opening day of the Fiesta Days Carnival. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter Friends Kim Austin and Meghan Purtee were waiting at the foot of the Super Slide to snap photos of their kids and Purtee's husband Travis on the ride down.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|8 hr
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
|Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity
|19 hr
|Buford
|2
|Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robber...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Students monitor health of Solano waterways
|May 23
|hockey stick
|2
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May 20
|Anonymous
|53
|Commentary: Fidget toys aren't just hype
|May 19
|Guest
|1
|Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s
|May 17
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
