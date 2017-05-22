Group donates handmade clothes to Vacaville Fire Department

Dozens and dozens of knit and crocheted scarves, hats, vests and blankets covered a long table in the community room at the Autumn Leaves housing community. Jill Childers, fire prevention bureau manager for the Vacaville Fire Department, and Terri Sanner, a code enforcement technician, were in awe of the numerous colorful, intricately made items of clothing Autumn Leaves residents donated to the fire department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.