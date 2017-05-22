Group donates handmade clothes to Vacaville Fire Department
Dozens and dozens of knit and crocheted scarves, hats, vests and blankets covered a long table in the community room at the Autumn Leaves housing community. Jill Childers, fire prevention bureau manager for the Vacaville Fire Department, and Terri Sanner, a code enforcement technician, were in awe of the numerous colorful, intricately made items of clothing Autumn Leaves residents donated to the fire department.
