Good News: Solano students make Belmont dean's list
Kayla Burnett, of Vacaville, and Sheyda Fassari, of Fairfield, made the dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for the Spring 2017 semester. Do you have some good news to share? Contact Susan Hiland at [email protected] Be sure to include Good News in the subject line of your email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|22 hr
|Watergirl5594
|53
|Commentary: Fidget toys aren't just hype
|Fri
|Guest
|1
|Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s
|May 17
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|May 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|8
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 12
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|May 12
|unoceeme
|33
|Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC