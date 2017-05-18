Good News: Retired teachers award $20...

Good News: Retired teachers award $20K in scholarships

Eight Solano County students received a combined $20,000 in scholarships from California Retired Teachers Association Division 24 at a recent ceremony held at the Rancho Solano Country Club in Fairfield.

