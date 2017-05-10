Good News: Local students graduate from Dickinson State University

DeSean Atkins of Fairfield and Hudson Buck of Vacaville will be part of the nearly 200 students from across the globe that will be receiving a degree from Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota for the 97th annual spring commencement, May 13. A total of 197 students were eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony; this number includes all spring and summer 2017 graduates, as well as students who graduated last fall but did not participate in the December ceremony. Five students will also graduate with Theodore Roosevelt Honors Leadership Program distinction.

