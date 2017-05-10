Good News: Local residents inducted i...

Good News: Local residents inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. All the students were initiated at California State University, Sacramento and included: Ashleigh Owens of Vallejo, Austin Parry of Vacaville, Bryan Stewart of Suisun City, Dannesha Lewis of Suisun City, Kelsey Hanley of Fairfield and Sierra Miller of Benicia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... 17 hr Craugh Lee Lane 2
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) 21 hr unoceeme 33
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... Fri Anothervoice 7
News Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 2
News Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Court documents shine spotlight on Ding's fatal... May 9 RRed ghost 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,196 • Total comments across all topics: 280,986,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC