Former Vacaville theater employee pleads no contest to possession of child pornography charge
A former Vacaville theater technician accused of secretly filming underage girls during productions pleaded no contest Monday in Solano County Superior Court to possessing child pornography. Donald K. Wade Jr., 37, of Vacaville, now must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
