Former music teacher and convicted sex offender violates probation

11 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

A former music teacher convicted of committing lewd acts with several of his students in Vacaville and Dixon made an appearance in court Wednesday for violating the terms of his probation. Corey G. Wilkins, 38, of Dixon, was arrested in April 2014 and sentenced in January of that year to 11 months in jail.

