Fiesta Days Open a success under howling winds at Cypress Lakes Golf Course
Ron Wilkes of Vacaville hits a chip shot from the edge of the green on the 15th hole at the Cyrpress Lakes Golf Çourse Thursday while playing in the 2017 Fiesta Days Golf Tournament. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter The winds were howling Thursday afternoon at Cypress Lakes Golf Course in Vacaville, but that wasn't going to stop the Fiesta Days Open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|33 min
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|20 hr
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
|Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity
|Thu
|Buford
|2
|Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robber...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Students monitor health of Solano waterways
|May 23
|hockey stick
|2
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May 20
|Anonymous
|53
|Commentary: Fidget toys aren't just hype
|May 19
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC