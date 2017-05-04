Farmersa Market returns to Vacaville
Freshly cut flowers from Peace Nursery in Watsonville were a popular item amid the myriad of tents Saturday at Vacaville's first farmers' market of the season. Michael Morris - The Reporter Visitors perused an abundance of artisan items and fresh produce, eagerly filling their bags Saturday morning as they welcomed the seasonal return of Vacaville's Farmers' Market.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court documents shine spotlight on Ding's fatal...
|5 hr
|Mad tax payer
|1
|Man dies after being shot at Fairfield bar
|May 1
|RRed Ghost
|2
|Ex-forensic pathologist refuses to testify in V... (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|Green Valley resi...
|2
|Harbor breeze apartments
|Apr 28
|Green Valley resi...
|3
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|Apr 22
|A Thought
|6
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|Apr 22
|RIGHT ON
|2
|Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo...
|Apr 22
|Catnip86
|2
