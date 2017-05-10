Fairfield man facing murder, attempted murder charges has trial delayed
A Fairfield man who faces murder and attempted murder charges arising from an April 2014 Grande Circle shooting had his jury trial postponed Thursday for another month. Timothy J. Mitchell III, 26, is one of five men suspected of involvement in the shooting death of Tereaun Berry, 26, of Vacaville.
