Fairfield and Suisun car shows draw crowds to support a cause
Ball Metal Beverage Packaging Company hosted its fourth car show to help raise money and school supplies for local schools, with registrants able to enter the show by donating school supplies. Ball Metal staff call the Fairfield-Suisun and Vacaville school districts and ask which schools need the most.
