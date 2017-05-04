DUI crash suspect enters not-guilty plea

DUI crash suspect enters not-guilty plea

Read more: Davis Enterprise

The attorney for the man accused of causing a drunken-driving crash in Winters that critically injured his girlfriend says his client is "completely distraught" about the incident. "This is a really tragic event," defense lawyer Steven Sabbadini said following an arraignment hearing Wednesday for 30-year-old Nicholas Anthony Kershner, who pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of DUI causing injury.

