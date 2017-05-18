Domestic violence suspect surrenders,...

Domestic violence suspect surrenders, victim safe

Read more: The Reporter

A Vacaville police officer mans a post adjacent to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Markham Avenue, where a suspect known for domestic violence was reportedly holding a female victim. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter A domestic violence suspect was arrested Friday afternoon and his alleged victim rescued following a near three-hour standoff with police.

