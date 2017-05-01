Diabetes support group kicks off
Thanks to funds raised from NorthBay Healthcare's annual Ride to Defeat Diabetes, a free monthly support group for people with diabetes and their families is being offered to the community. The group will meet from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month in the VacaValley Health Plaza, Suite 290, 1010 Nut Tree Road in Vacaville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man dies after being shot at Fairfield bar
|Mon
|RRed Ghost
|2
|Ex-forensic pathologist refuses to testify in V... (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|Green Valley resi...
|2
|Harbor breeze apartments
|Apr 28
|Green Valley resi...
|3
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|Apr 22
|A Thought
|6
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|Apr 22
|RIGHT ON
|2
|Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo...
|Apr 22
|Catnip86
|2
|Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15)
|Apr 21
|un agenda 21
|12
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC