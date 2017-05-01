Diabetes support group kicks off

Thanks to funds raised from NorthBay Healthcare's annual Ride to Defeat Diabetes, a free monthly support group for people with diabetes and their families is being offered to the community. The group will meet from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month in the VacaValley Health Plaza, Suite 290, 1010 Nut Tree Road in Vacaville.

