Concerts, farmers market return to downtown Vacaville
The Downtown Vacaville Business Improvement District is kicking off the month of May with rocking music, fresh produce and wine tasting. This Cinco de Mayo weekend marks the return of several Downtown Vacaville favorites: Friday night Town Square concerts, the Vacaville Farmers Market and the Downtown Wine Stroll.
