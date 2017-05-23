Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 17 hrs ago, titled Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity. In it, SFGate reports that:
This April 12, 2012 file photo shows the clarity of Lake Tahoe near Incline Village, Nev. Climate change is changing the rules of nature scientists have followed for decades as they try to identify the causes of Lake Tahoe's loss of clarity and chart a course to restore the ecological health of the cobalt mountain waters dubbed the ''crown jewel'' of the Sierra.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.
|
Since: Aug 10
7,695
|
#1 7 hrs ago
What a bunch of crap. I'm still waiting for the impending new ice age that we were promised back in the seventies. You remember, we had massive global cooling and we were all going to nfreeze to death within 10 years.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students monitor health of Solano waterways
|7 hr
|hockey stick
|2
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May 20
|Anonymous
|53
|Commentary: Fidget toys aren't just hype
|May 19
|Guest
|1
|Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s
|May 17
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|May 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|8
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 12
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|May 12
|unoceeme
|33
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC