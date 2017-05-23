Climate change taking toll on Lake Ta...

Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity

There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 17 hrs ago, titled Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity. In it, SFGate reports that:

This April 12, 2012 file photo shows the clarity of Lake Tahoe near Incline Village, Nev. Climate change is changing the rules of nature scientists have followed for decades as they try to identify the causes of Lake Tahoe's loss of clarity and chart a course to restore the ecological health of the cobalt mountain waters dubbed the ''crown jewel'' of the Sierra.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Birds Landing Bob

Since: Aug 10

7,695

Rio Vista, CA

#1 7 hrs ago
What a bunch of crap. I'm still waiting for the impending new ice age that we were promised back in the seventies. You remember, we had massive global cooling and we were all going to nfreeze to death within 10 years.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students monitor health of Solano waterways 7 hr hockey stick 2
News Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11) May 20 Anonymous 53
News Commentary: Fidget toys aren't just hype May 19 Guest 1
News Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s May 17 Birds Landing Bob 1
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... May 14 VACCINES MAIM KILL 8
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... May 12 Craugh Lee Lane 2
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) May 12 unoceeme 33
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC