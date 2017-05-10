Classroom construction
THE REPORTER Lister Construction, a Vacaville firm, continues to build a new classroom building at Vacaville High, part of a $4.2 million portion of a $5.4 million Measure A contract approved by Vacaville Unified trustees in February. The money paid for the building of a pad, site work, and a staff parking lot at the West Monte Vista Avenue school, where, in the coming months, another classroom building will be built, requiring the removal of 15 portable classrooms on the westside of the campus.
