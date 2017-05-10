Church cleans up Lagoon Valley Park o...

Church cleans up Lagoon Valley Park on Saturday

For the last few years, Unity of the Valley Church of Vacaville has been helping keep Lagoon Valley Park clean. With the park serving as one of the highlights of Solano County, they feel it is important to keep it clean.

