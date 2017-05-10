Church cleans up Lagoon Valley Park on Saturday
For the last few years, Unity of the Valley Church of Vacaville has been helping keep Lagoon Valley Park clean. With the park serving as one of the highlights of Solano County, they feel it is important to keep it clean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|Fri
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|Fri
|unoceeme
|33
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|Fri
|Anothervoice
|7
|Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Court documents shine spotlight on Ding's fatal...
|May 9
|RRed ghost
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC