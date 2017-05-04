Celebration of life for Solano cancer...

Celebration of life for Solano cancer survivors set in June

NorthBay Cancer Center invites cancer survivors and their loved ones to attend Solano County's 21st annual National Cancer Survivors Day next month. The event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. June 4 outside the NorthBay Cancer Center, 1020 Nut Tree Road on the NorthBay VacaValley Hospital campus in Vacaville.

