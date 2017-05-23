Board of Supervisors celebrates Solan...

Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Solano County supervisors accepted the colorful rainbow flag of the LGBT community to fly at the county office complex in June, then waved a metaphorical banner to celebrate the diversity of the county. "It is a wonderful county we live in," said Board Chairman John Vasquez, noting the various cultures that are celebrated throughout Solano.

