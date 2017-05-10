Biz Buzz: Premier Commercial leases more space
Randy Dawson of Premier Commercial represented Cathy Spencer in a lease with Lighthouse Services, Inc., at 1900 Alamo Drive, Vacaville, according to a press release from Premier Commercial, Inc. The Fairfield-based real estate firm specializes in offering a wide range of services in connection to the sale commercial real estate as well as industrial, office and retail leasing. Do you have some business-related news to share? Send it to Susan Hiland [email protected] Be sure to include Biz Buzz in the subject line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|10 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|8
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|Fri
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|May 12
|unoceeme
|33
|Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Court documents shine spotlight on Ding's fatal...
|May 9
|RRed ghost
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC