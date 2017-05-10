Biz Buzz: Premier Commercial leases m...

Biz Buzz: Premier Commercial leases more space

Randy Dawson of Premier Commercial represented Cathy Spencer in a lease with Lighthouse Services, Inc., at 1900 Alamo Drive, Vacaville, according to a press release from Premier Commercial, Inc. The Fairfield-based real estate firm specializes in offering a wide range of services in connection to the sale commercial real estate as well as industrial, office and retail leasing. Do you have some business-related news to share? Send it to Susan Hiland [email protected] Be sure to include Biz Buzz in the subject line.

